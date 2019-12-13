Jo Swinson has resigned as leader of the Liberal Democrats after losing her seat.

It came after a devastating night for the Lib Dems in which they won just 11 seats - around the same as their performance in 2017.

A statement from the Liberal Democrats said: “The Liberal Democrats have this morning confirmed that Ed Davey MP and Baroness Sal Brinton will become the joint acting leaders of the Liberal Democrats.

“A leadership election will take place in the new year.”

Baroness Brinton, president of the Liberal Democrats, said: “I want to thank Jo Swinson for her honest and fearless leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

“In this election, we gained more votes than in 2017 and we have been joined by many new MPs.

“In the weeks ahead we will elect a new leader and our party will continue to be the rallying point for anyone who believes in a country where everyone has the chance to get on in life.”

The statement also included a quote from Jo Swinson which said: “Tonight’s result is obviously hugely disappointing, in East Dunbartonshire, and across the whole country with Boris Johnson winning a majority.

“I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve.

“This is clearly a setback for liberal values. But there are millions of people across the country who believe in them. By coming together to fight for them, we can create a positive future.”