They are often the most divisive part of Christmas dinner, but motorists in Fife have been given extra reason to dislike Brussels Sprouts - after a farmer’s trailer full of the vegetables overturned on a busy road.

Commuters in the A985 near the Admiralty roundabout in Rosyth found their route blocked by the festive accident shortly after 11am on Monday morning, causing long tailbacks.

Police rushed to the scene of the incident, where the road remained shut off into Monday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were still at the roundabout, but no one was thought to be injured.