Police have named an English hillwalker who died on a trip to the Scottish Highlands.
Terence Rooney, who was known as Terry, died on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, on Monday.
Mr Rooney, 65, from the Norwich area, was a keen walker and outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland.
Police said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of his death are ongoing, although there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Sergeant Deborah McCartney, from Fort William Police Station, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Rooney’s family and we would encourage respect for their privacy at this difficult and sad time.
“Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance.”
