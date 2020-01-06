THE weekend’s opinion pages were filled with columnists offering their views on the killing of the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Here’s what writers had to say about the drone strike.

The Observer

Hassan Hassan, a resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, argued in the Observer that the killing of Soleimani “could prove to be the most consequential US slaying of an enemy operative in recent memory”.

He wrote: “It will eclipse in its significance the killing of Osama bin Laden almost a decade ago or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October. Not because it might spark another Middle East war, as many have warned, or merely because Soleimani was irreplaceable.

“Rather, his killing came at a time when the project he had led – to create an Iranian hegemony in the region – is facing unprecedented challenges in Iraq and Lebanon, through cross-sectarian and grassroots protests, while in Syria the project is still in its infancy.”

Mr Hassan added: “In short, his death does not mark the end of Iran’s hegemonic project, but it does serve a heavy blow to the regime’s ability to expand its influence and deal with erupting crises. In all of the countries where Iran built deep influence, its allies are left exposed and vulnerable to grassroots trends and local rivals. The one man with a proved record of dealing with such crises died trying.”