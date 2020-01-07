A teenage asylum seeker who feared death if he was deported to Pakistan has received an unconditional offer to study at the University of Glasgow.

Somer Umeed Bakhsh, 16, and his 14-year-old brother Areeb were the subject of a high-profile campaign amid fears they would be deported to his country of birth.

Their family fled to Glasgow in 2020 after their father was subjected to death threats from Islamic terrorists due to his Christian faith.

But they were repeatedly denied asylum – until a near 100,000 strong petition from the Church of Scotland overturned the UK Government’s decision.

Despite the immense pressures and trauma of deportation lingering over him, Springburn Academy pupil Somer achieved four As and a B in his Higher exams.

Congratulations to Somer Umeed who had an unconditional for Glasgow University for Physica and Astrophysics. #successforall @springburnacad pic.twitter.com/FVomIdSH9c — Springburn_HT (@ht_springburn) January 6, 2020

And his success has continued on, with the school confirming this morning he will be extending his education in the city.

Headteacher Linda Hamilton wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to Somer Umeed who had an unconditional for Glasgow University for Physics and Astrophysics”.

The news was welcomed by former Labour MP for Glasgow North East, Paul Sweeney, who had previously helped campaign for the brothers’ right to live here.

He said; “Brilliant news! Congratulations to him [Somer] and so deserved after everything he's been through.”

Bob Doris, SNP MSP for Maryhill and Springburn, added: “Amazing news. Thoroughly deserved. Congratulations Somer!”

On August 16 last year, Somer and his brother Areeb were granted “limited leave to remain” in the UK until February 2022.

Upon hearing the news, Somer – who is now in sixth year at school studying three Advanced Highers - said: “We have gone through a tough time and I am really happy that we now have the freedom to stay in the country we love.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders because the threat of deportation was always in the back of my mind.

“Scotland is my home, I have grown up here, all my friends are here and I feel like a Scottish boy.”

Their minister, Rev Linda Pollock, led the campaign to stop them being deported to Pakistan.

She previously said: "I am relieved and feel deep joy that this decision has been made because these youngsters have been living in a psychological prison and in bondage for too long.

“They are brave, inspirational, compassionate, intelligent, well rounded boys who have experienced sorrow and heartache.

“But through all of this they have maintained their dignity and integrity which has not been easy."