Thousands of people marched through Glasgow this weekend to demand Scottish independence.
The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march began in Kelvingrove Park and processed through the city centre towards Glasgow Green.
Independence supporters from across the country withstood the rain and wind to gather in Glasgow, despite widespread disruption to train and road networks.
Organisers said 80,000 independence supporters took part in the event.
Police had earlier warned of “significant disruption and temporary road closures” as a result of the march.
We take a look at some of the best pictures from the event.
All pictures by Colin Mearns
