A MINISTERIAL summit is to be held tomorrow (Thursday) following concerns over what union chiefs describe as a "renewables scandal” which has increasingly placing Scotland’s green energy revolution in the hands of overseas firms, the Herald can reveal.

Trades unions, senior officials from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, offshore wind developers and supply chain companies are to attend the crunch meeting which is expected to look at the awarding of contracts for offshore wind projects.

And ahead of the meeting, union leaders have said the scandal of losing wind contracts and manufacturing jobs to the rest of the world must stop.

It has emerged as union chiefs raised hopes government intervention over the future of the beleaguered South Korean-owned CS Wind factory near Campbeltown in Argyll, the UK's only facility for manufacturing wind towers following a meeting in December with ministers.

More than 30 are to attend the two-hour offshore wind supply summit at the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton in Edinburgh which will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Economy and Fair, Derek Mackay.

The Scottish Government has had to shift the event from the Scottish Enterprise's Apex House headquarters due to the numbers wanting to attend.

It will include a fifty minute group discussion led by the energy, connectivity and islands minister Paul Wheelhouse.

It comes after Unite, one of the country’s biggest unions, called for steps to regain control of the sector earlier this month because of a “smorgasbord” of multinational interests now “calling the shots” in the wind farms sector in Scotland.

In November, the Herald revealed how Scotland had missed out on hundreds of millions of pounds of work in the creation of one of the country’s biggest offshore wind farms, the £2 billion Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG), to overseas firms.

Unions have criticised what they saw as “the scraps off the table” that Scotland has received in that project .

Canadian-owned Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab), which builds large-scale equipment for the offshore oil and gas industry, platforms for offshore wind turbines and has yards in Arnish and Fife lost out on a 'lifeline" contract to build steel foundations jackets for the NnG-project run by French state energy giant EDF.

It is proposed just around eight of 54 of the jackets which anchor the turbines to the seabed will be built in Scotland with the rest being constructed in south east Asia.

Scotland lost other important NnG project work, worth hundreds of millions of pounds to England, Germany, Finland and France.

And union leaders met the finance secretary Derek Mackay last month following concerns that the first 22 jobs at the beleaguered South Korean-owned CS Wind factory near Campbeltown in Argyll have gone – with threats to a further 51 out of a workforce of 94.

In 2010, a Scottish Government report stated the offshore wind sector alone offered the potential for 28,000 direct jobs and a further 20,000 jobs in related industries, as well as £7.1bn investment in Scotland by 2020.

The Scottish Government is also aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% over the next 10 years as Scotland bids to become “net-zero” by 2045.

The summit comes eight months after Mr Mackay and Mr Wheelhouse led previous crunch discussion to take urgent action to ensure more Scottish companies benefit from the awarding of contracts for offshore wind projects.

Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish secretary said: “We welcome the opportunity to meet with Scottish Government ministers and key stakeholders in the follow-up energy summit.

"Unite has been pushing for this meeting so that we can focus minds to ensure that Scotland benefits from contracts in the pipeline.

"There remains a great deal of uncertainty and insecurity in the renewables sector including over the futures of both CS Wind and BiFab. We are clear that nowhere near enough has been done to support local and regional supply chains as we have watched billions of pounds worth of contracts being offshored to Asia and the Far East.

"It’s Unite’s hope that the meeting will be a major step forward in setting clear action points about what must be done to secure jobs and a sustainable manufacturing footprint in the sector.”

It emerged in November that the Scottish Government’s economic and community development agency, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), moved four years ago to offload the taxpayer’s 19 per cent stake in Argyll firm Wind Towers (Scotland) – which owns the UK’s only facility for manufacturing wind towers – to South Korean-based CS Wind, which took over operations. CS Wind papers seen by The Herald showed that a £461,920 taxpayer-funded loan from HIE was also waived.