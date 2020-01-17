The son of a woman whose remains were discovered more than 15 years after she vanished has been charged with her murder.

Sean Flynn, 36, was charged with killing Louise Tiffney after she left her home in Edinburgh despite being acquitted of the same charge in 2005.

Ms Tiffney’s remains were discovered in the grounds of a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian in 2017 - 15 years after she disappeared outside her home in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said Mr Flynn, who had been living in Berlin, had been arrested by their major investigation unit on Friday.

He was released on bail after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

It comes a year after prosecutors applied to the High Court for permission to charge him with murder under double jeopardy legislation.