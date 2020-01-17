The son of a woman whose remains were discovered more than 15 years after she vanished has been charged with her murder.
Sean Flynn, 36, was charged with killing Louise Tiffney after she left her home in Edinburgh despite being acquitted of the same charge in 2005.
READ MORE: Crown bid to retry son acquitted of murder
Ms Tiffney’s remains were discovered in the grounds of a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian in 2017 - 15 years after she disappeared outside her home in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said Mr Flynn, who had been living in Berlin, had been arrested by their major investigation unit on Friday.
READ MORE: Date fixed for hearing as prosecutors seek to retry son
He was released on bail after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
It comes a year after prosecutors applied to the High Court for permission to charge him with murder under double jeopardy legislation.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.