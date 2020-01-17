GORDON Brown will tell MPs next week that the United Kingdom will have to change fundamentally post-Brexit “if Scotland is to remain within it”.
The former Prime Minister is set to give a keynote speech on the constitution on Monday afternoon in Portcullis House, the modern annexe to the House of Commons, hosted by the Hope not Hate campaign.
Alison McGovern, the MP for Wirral South, in a note to colleagues, inviting them to attend the speech, says: “Gordon Brown will say that getting Brexit done is leaving Britain undone and that the whole United Kingdom will have to change fundamentally - from top to bottom - if our regions are to feel at home and if Scotland is to remain within it. Either we remake Britain he will say, or we risk losing it.”
She adds: “He will reflect on how we arrived at this moment of political distrust and division and will set out his proposals for how the UK must fundamentally change for the future - especially if the Union is to survive the next decade.”
