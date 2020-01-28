Commuters are facing wintry conditions with snow and ice affecting some parts of the country.

Part of the M74 was shut for a time overnight, with some motorists reporting on social media that they were stranded for several hours.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow and ice for most of the country and an ice warning for the north-east, which are valid until 11am.

It warns that snow and ice may cause disruption, with snow likely on higher ground.

There are a number of warnings in force this morning for #ice and #snow. Take extra care when heading outside and allow a little extra time for any journeys #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/iXIzZzTyKh — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2020

Police said the M74 was shut between junctions 14 and 15 northbound for a time overnight, but was passable with care on Tuesday morning.

One motorist tweeted that she was stranded for four and a half hours on the road while another reported that he was stuck for an hour.

Traffic Scotland said there were very snowy conditions across the trunk network on Tuesday and advised people to drive with care.

Police in southern Scotland advised people to leave extra time for their journey and drive according to the conditions.