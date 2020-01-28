Four men are to appear in court after the death of a prisoner earlier this month.
Darren Brownlie, 47, died at Low Moss jail in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on January 6.
The men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the inmate's death.
A Police Scotland statement said: "Four men, aged 26, 30, 30 and 33 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Darren Brownlie within HMP Low Moss Prison on Monday January 6.
"They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday January 29.
"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.