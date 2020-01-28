Four men are to appear in court after the death of a prisoner earlier this month.

Darren Brownlie, 47, died at Low Moss jail in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on January 6.

The men are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the inmate's death.

A Police Scotland statement said: "Four men, aged 26, 30, 30 and 33 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Darren Brownlie within HMP Low Moss Prison on Monday January 6.

"They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday January 29.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."