Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt scooped the big acting prizes at the Oscars.

Here is a look at the other winners and losers from the night.

Good night for:

Parasite

Produer Kwak Sin Ae, left, and writer-director Bong Joon-ho (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Korean film was the first from the country to be nominated for an Oscar, and ended up leaving with four – including the top prizes of best picture and best director.

Toy Story 4

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera with their Best Animated Feature Film Oscar (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Woody and Buzz Lightyear proved to be a winning combination once again, as the Pixar film scored the animation prize, despite not winning at the Baftas or Golden Globes.

Hildur Guonadottir

Hildur Guonadottir (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Icelandic composer won the Academy Award for her original score for Joker, making her the fourth woman in history to win in the Oscars’ scoring categories, and the first since 1997.

Bad night for

1917

Roger Deakins with the cinematography prize (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Sir Sam Mendes’s First World War epic was widely expected to win the best director and best picture prizes, but was instead recognised for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Martin Scorsese’s widely-praised gangster drama came into the ceremony with 10 nominations, but walked away empty-handed.

Netflix

Laura Dern (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Irishman coming up short meant it was a disappointing night for the streaming service. It entered the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations, but walked away with just two statues – for Laura Dern as best supporting actress in Marriage Story, and for the documentary American Factory.

The Oscar winners 2020: Full list

Here is a full list of the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best picture – Parasite

Actor in a leading role – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Actress in a leading role – Renee Zellweger for Judy

Renee Zellweger accepts her actress in a leading role award (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Directing – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Original screenplay – Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)

Adapted screenplay – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

International feature film – Parasite

Achievement in cinematography – 1917 (Roger Deakins)

Achievement in film editing – Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)

Best animated feature film – Toy Story 4

Best animated short film – Hair Love

Best live action short film – The Neighbours’ Window

Achievement in production design – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh)

Achievement in costume design – Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)

Jacqueline Durran, winner of the award for best costume design for Little Women (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Best documentary feature – American Factory

Best documentary short subject – Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) – Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)

Achievement in sound editing – Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)

Achievement in sound mixing – 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)

Achievement in visual effects – 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)

Achievement in make-up and hairstyling – Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)