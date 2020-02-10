Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt scooped the big acting prizes at the Oscars.
Here is a look at the other winners and losers from the night.
Good night for:
Parasite
The Korean film was the first from the country to be nominated for an Oscar, and ended up leaving with four – including the top prizes of best picture and best director.
Toy Story 4
Woody and Buzz Lightyear proved to be a winning combination once again, as the Pixar film scored the animation prize, despite not winning at the Baftas or Golden Globes.
READ MORE: ‘Parasite’ makes Oscars history with best picture victory
Hildur Guonadottir
The Icelandic composer won the Academy Award for her original score for Joker, making her the fourth woman in history to win in the Oscars’ scoring categories, and the first since 1997.
Bad night for
1917
Sir Sam Mendes’s First World War epic was widely expected to win the best director and best picture prizes, but was instead recognised for cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing.
The Irishman
Martin Scorsese’s widely-praised gangster drama came into the ceremony with 10 nominations, but walked away empty-handed.
Netflix
The Irishman coming up short meant it was a disappointing night for the streaming service. It entered the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations, but walked away with just two statues – for Laura Dern as best supporting actress in Marriage Story, and for the documentary American Factory.
The Oscar winners 2020: Full list
Here is a full list of the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.
Best picture – Parasite
Actor in a leading role – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Actress in a leading role – Renee Zellweger for Judy
Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best supporting actress – Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Directing – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Original screenplay – Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)
Adapted screenplay – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
International feature film – Parasite
Achievement in cinematography – 1917 (Roger Deakins)
Achievement in film editing – Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)
Best animated feature film – Toy Story 4
Best animated short film – Hair Love
Best live action short film – The Neighbours’ Window
Achievement in production design – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh)
Achievement in costume design – Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)
Best documentary feature – American Factory
Best documentary short subject – Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) – Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)
Achievement in sound editing – Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)
Achievement in sound mixing – 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)
Achievement in visual effects – 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)
Achievement in make-up and hairstyling – Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.