A man has died after getting into difficulty during a diving trip off the coast of Oban, it has been confirmed.
Lifeboat crews were mobilised to the Sound of Kerrera on Sunday morning following reports a group of people were in difficulty in ‘challenging conditions’ during Storm Ciara.
Emergency services, a coastguard helicopter, local coastguard teams and the Oban RNLI lifeboat all formed part of the search operation.
However, the body of a 50-year-old man was later pulled from the water.
Several other divers were pulled ashore and treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the death was being treated as ‘unexplained,’ though it is understood there were no suspicious circumstances.
