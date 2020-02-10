A man has died after getting into difficulty during a diving trip off the coast of Oban, it has been confirmed.

READ MORE: Facial reconstruction of body washed ashore in 2017 released by police

Lifeboat crews were mobilised to the Sound of Kerrera on Sunday morning following reports a group of people were in difficulty in ‘challenging conditions’ during Storm Ciara.

Emergency services, a coastguard helicopter, local coastguard teams and the Oban RNLI lifeboat all formed part of the search operation.

However, the body of a 50-year-old man was later pulled from the water.

Several other divers were pulled ashore and treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

READ MORE: Man and woman found dead on shoreline after car crashes into sea

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the death was being treated as ‘unexplained,’ though it is understood there were no suspicious circumstances.