Glasgow University students have gathered in the institution's quads to protest over the its involvement with the arms trade and potential 're-engagement' with fossil fuel investments.

A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) published by the Glasgow Guardian revealed that the university had invested over £3 million in 27 arms manufacturers and military service providers as of June last year. These companies included BAE Systems, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

The action, led by The Glasgow University Arms Divestment Coalition (GUADC) and Extinction Rebellion Glasgow University (XRGU) demanded that the educational institution divests in the arms trade within a timeframe of less than two years.

The campaigners also called for the university to dissociate itself from investing in any companies that have potential links to the arms trade where they called for an immediate ban of all arms companies attending campus events and advised that the careers department and post-graduate schemes sever all ties with such companies.

The students called for the demands in light of the body's own policy on Socially Responsible Investment.

A spokesperson from the GUADC said: "The coalition condemns these investments - the principle being it is completely immoral for any institution, particularly an educational institution which prides itself on facilitating ‘world changers’, to invest in companies that are directly responsible for global atrocities."

Amnesty International UK revealed that that BAE Systems, of which the University was found to have a £760,303 stake in, had ties with ‘Paveway IV’ bombs used by Saudi Arabia’s Tornado and Typhoon fighter jets. Amnesty International claimed that it was these very bombs which were dropped on the Médecins sans Frontières hospital in an attack which resulted in at least 30 deaths.

It was, however revealed in the FOI that the University of Glasgow's financial stake in ams producers and military service providers decreased since 2018. The figures showed that investment had dropped by 10.7 per cent from the financial year of 2017/18 compared to that of 2018/19.

Students in the campaign have claimed that while the University is half way in divesting from fossil fuels by 20205, there has been accusations that there will soon be a review over this policy with one option being that they stop divestment all together. The students have said that this "cannot happen".

The University recognises the environmental impact of fossil fuels and proceeds with plans to break away from the industry completely by 2025.

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow said: "Glasgow was the first University in the UK to announce that we would be divesting from fossil fuels.

"We set out a timescale to achieve this and we are ahead of that schedule.

"A sub-committee has been set up to advise the University Court on defence-related investments and a decision will be made later this year.

"Today’s student protest has been entirely peaceful.

"Senior management have previously met with student leaders to discuss divestment and offered to do so again today."