Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said she would consider a role in the shadow cabinet if her bid for the top job fails.

Nandy, the MP for Wigan, said she would be "proud" to serve on the opposition front benches for either one of her two rivals Sir Keir Starmer or Rebecca Long Bailey.

Voting for the contest is due to begin tomorrow.

Asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain whether she would serve in the shadow cabinet should she fail in her bid to become leader, Nandy said: "Yeah, of course.

"What you don't actually realise is we are quite good mates behind the scenes, there's a camaraderie that comes from being put through this process.

"We're the only people who understand how tough it is and, yes, I'd be proud to serve in their shadow cabinets."

It comes after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir refused to commit to having leadership opponents in his shadow cabinet if he replaces outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.