Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said she would consider a role in the shadow cabinet if her bid for the top job fails.
Nandy, the MP for Wigan, said she would be "proud" to serve on the opposition front benches for either one of her two rivals Sir Keir Starmer or Rebecca Long Bailey.
Voting for the contest is due to begin tomorrow.
Asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain whether she would serve in the shadow cabinet should she fail in her bid to become leader, Nandy said: "Yeah, of course.
"What you don't actually realise is we are quite good mates behind the scenes, there's a camaraderie that comes from being put through this process.
"We're the only people who understand how tough it is and, yes, I'd be proud to serve in their shadow cabinets."
It comes after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir refused to commit to having leadership opponents in his shadow cabinet if he replaces outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.