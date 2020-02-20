A major rail route connecting Scotland and England has been blocked by flooding.

The West Coast Main Line is closed between Carlisle and Lancaster following recent downpours.

READ MORE: Glasgow to be battered by rain on wet Friday as yellow wind and rain alerts issued for Scotland

Services run by Avanti West Coast from London Euston to Glasgow and Edinburgh via Birmingham are affected, as well as trains operated by Northern and TransPennine Express.

Ticket restrictions have been lifted and rail replacement buses will be deployed between Preston and Carlisle.

Passengers were warned that some journeys could take up to two hours longer than normal.

Disruption is expected to last until at least the end of Thursday.

READ MORE: Islanders' anger as slate stops ferries after Storm Dennis

A speed restriction was implemented for trains in Cumbria and north Lancashire between 5pm on Wednesday and 10am on Thursday due to the wet weather increasing the risk of landslips and flooding.

Network Rail said it is working hard to repair and reopen routes as soon as possible.