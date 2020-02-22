A number of rail services have been affected by adverse weather and supply issues on Scotland's network.
Scotrail is reporting a loss of electricity supply between Haymarket and Edinburgh, with replacement buses now in operation.
Ticket acceptance is in place on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh as well as on First Bus services between Bathgate and Edinburgh.
READ MORE: Scotland's weather: Travel updates as strong winds and heavy rain batter country
Heavy flooding is also impacting rail services between Stirling and Perth with the line currently closed due to the water levels at Mill O'Keir viaduct. Due to the depth of the water, a specialist team will need to either abseil or use a boat into the affected areas.
NEW: We're experiencing heavy flooding between Stirling and Perth. The line is currently closed due to the water levels at Mill O'Keir viaduct. Due to the depth of the water, a specialist team will need to inspect the bridge when safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/8pPFvNRWPf— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 22, 2020
Services from Glasgow Central have also been affected due to flooding between Central and Paisley Canal.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.