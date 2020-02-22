A number of rail services have been affected by adverse weather and supply issues on Scotland's network.

Scotrail is reporting a loss of electricity supply between Haymarket and Edinburgh, with replacement buses now in operation.

Ticket acceptance is in place on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh as well as on First Bus services between Bathgate and Edinburgh. 

Heavy flooding is also impacting rail services between Stirling and Perth with the line currently closed due to the water levels at Mill O'Keir viaduct. Due to the depth of the water, a specialist team will need to either abseil or use a boat into the affected areas.

Services from Glasgow Central have also been affected due to flooding between Central and Paisley Canal.  