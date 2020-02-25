ANGUS Robertson has stepped up his campaign to enter Holyrood by taking aim at his rival in a key SNP selection fight.

The former SNP Westminster leader hinted he was not seeking the Edinburgh Central candidacy to replace the First Minister, but to be a "political team-player and colleague".

Last week, Mr Robertson announced he would seek the support of SNP members to be selected in the Edinburgh Central constituency at next year's Scottish Parliament election.

But Edinburgh South West MP Joanna Cherry has now also thrown her hat into the ring.

In an apparent dig at Ms Cherry's bid to win election to Holyrood, Mr Robertson said that "no former or current Westminster MP should think they can just turn up at Holyrood without any direct experience of the institution and walk into any job".

The seat has a Tory majority of just 610 and Ruth Davidson is stepping down at the 2021 election from the constituency.

Speculation had suggested that the successful candidate, assuming they win the seat and a place at Holyrood, could become favourite to succeed Ms Sturgeon.

Writing in the Edinburgh Evening News, Mr Robertson said: "For the avoidance of doubt, my aim is to become the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central to help and support Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP over the crucial years ahead, where we need to decisively win the independence argument and the recognition and understanding of EU capitals. The only way that we will succeed is with discipline, team work and focus on the prize.

"Whenever Nicola Sturgeon decides to move onto new challenges many years down the line, hopefully after securing independence, I am sure there will be a range of younger talents in the Scottish Parliament that I can support for their leadership skills and potential.

"In the meantime, Edinburgh Central is a marginal seat, and the SNP requires a full-time candidate between selection and the election. Victory should not be taken for granted. It needs to be worked for and I am committed to be the full-time candidate that wins it.

"No former or current Westminster MP should think they can just turn up at Holyrood without any direct experience of the institution and walk into any job apart from serving their constituents and being a good MSP. I certainly don’t."