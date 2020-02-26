YOUNG people in Scotland are to be given free bus passes from next year as part of a budget deal announced by the SNP and Greens.

The package also includes an extra £95m for local government and £13m for the police.

The deal comes ahead of a vote on Stage one of the budget for 2020/21 tomorrow.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the budget would increase support for young people, police, climate action and local government.

Key elements include:

A National Concessionary Travel scheme offering free bus travel for 18s and under.

The Scottish Government will undertake work on design and due diligence with a view to introducing such a scheme in January 2021.

A total uplift for the police service of £60m in the next financial year with £13m of additional investment in frontline services and a further £5m of additional capital investment, on top of £42m already committed

Another £95 million of further funding for local government, taking total additional Scottish Government support for local authorities to £589m.

A £45 million package of investment in low carbon projects has also been agreed.

Ms Ms Forbes said: “I am pleased to have reached an agreement to pass the Scottish budget and deliver certainty for communities, businesses and our vital public services – especially in face of the uncertainty created by the UK Government’s decision to delay its budget.

“I want to thank all parties for the constructive way in which they have approached this year’s discussions. While it is not possible to meet every party’s demands in full, I believe in reaching formal agreement with the Green Party, I am also delivering on key asks from every party and I encourage all MSPs to consider giving their support to Scotland’s budget.

“This budget invests a record £15 billion in health and care services, delivers Scotland’s unique child payment to lift our youngest out of poverty, transfers £3 billion of social security spending, supports our efforts to tackle the climate crisis and the creation of a Scottish National Investment Bank.

“The Scottish Government had already backed Police Scotland with a budget increase of £42 million. We will now increase that support to £60 million overall with £50 million of investment for frontline services.

“And we will deliver in full the support Cosla and others have asked for with £95 million for local government.

“We have made significant investments to tackle the climate crisis, with funding for a green deal, low carbon travel and £1.8bn of low carbon infrastructure.

“I will also increase funding for walking, cycling and safer streets to £100 million for the first time and boost support for energy efficiency measures as part of our focus on reaching net-zero.

"When I presented the budget I said that every penny had been spent and that remains the case. In the absence of proposals to change spending, this additional investment will be funded through limited amounts of underspend, taking a multi-year approach to issues around non-domestic rates without impacting on local authority revenues, and additional consequentials from the fossil fuel levy.

"While this increases the financial exposure of the government it ensures that social security payments can be made and public services properly funded.”

In a tweet, Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “The Scottish Green MSPs always work hard to achieve positive change, and in recent weeks we've been working for a budget deal which responds to the #ClimateEmergency and protects local services.”

Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “Free bus travel for young people is a transformational step towards tackling the climate emergency. This scheme will benefit young people starting college and families, some of whom stand to save thousands of pounds a year, and encourage whole generations of public transport users.

“Buses are the backbone of local public transport and the key to employment and training opportunities for so many of those starting out in life.

“Yet again it’s the Scottish Greens who have engaged constructively in the budget process to deliver for communities in Scotland. Clearly, a Green budget would do even more to tackle the climate emergency, but securing this important free bus travel deal for the next generation builds on the powers we won for local councils to take control of local bus services. It is the Scottish Greens who are leading the change.

“And as we have done in every year we have struck a deal, the Greens have prioritised funding for local government, securing an additional £95m for libraries, schools and other local services.”