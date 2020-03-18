SCOTLAND’S state schools and nurseries are to close from Friday and may not reopen until the autumn because of coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said her planning assumption was now that schools would close at the end of this week, and she could not promise they would reopen before the summer holidays.

She said the "very difficult" decision would change society and the economy.

However it had been driven by updated scientific advice and the reality on the ground.

Many parents have already started withdrawing pupils on their own initiative.

At a Scottish Government briefing on the pandemic, she said: "On the issue of schools and nurseries, I want to be as open and transparent as possible.

“My view is that it is now inevitable that we will close schools and nurseries.

“My planning assumption now is that schools will close to pupils at the end of this week.

“I wanted today to give parents notice of that now.”

Ms Sturgeon was speaking after confirming a third death from coronavirus and a rise in the number of known positive cases from 195 to 227.

However chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said the 227 figure was likely to be a significant underestimate.

Ms Sturgeon said the priority was to minimise the impact on young people’s education and lives, but did not rule out pupils having to repeat an entire academic year.

She said the present focus was on pupils who had been due to sit exams.

She said the most difficult question to answer was how long the closure would last, as the progress of the virus was not certain.

Councils will be helped to maintain free meal provision for disadvantaged pupils.

Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard said: “The closure of schools and nurseries now appears necessary and support to ensure key workers can continue to work is now a priority.

“We are in unprecedented times and the effort of staff across all of our public services to protect individuals, families and communities in this time of crisis cannot be underestimated.

“This is a fast moving situation and we will only get through this by working together.”

The Scottish Tories said they would "work constructively" with the Scottish Government on practical solutions and offered SNP ministers "full support as the crisis accelerates".

Tory MSP Jamie Greene added: “This is an unprecedented move which was unfortunately inevitable as each of the UK’s devolved governments take advice relevant to their own circumstances.

“This will undoubtedly be of huge concern to parents who rely on their children attending school to allow them to go to work as well as those facing imminent exams.

“Given those challenges, it is vital that we put normal politics aside to support these decisions and work together on practical solutions to minimise the disruptive consequences of them.

“There remain questions over how key workers in emergence services will be supported with childcare but we will support both the UK and Scottish government as they take these very difficult decisions.”