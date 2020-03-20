Health authorities said 1,002 people have died in Spain during the Covid-19 outbreak, with infections of the disease still rising.

The number of cases has risen by 16% in 24 hours to reach 19,980.

Spain is the second-hardest hit country in Europe, behind Italy, and is in its first week of a lockdown.

More than 10,000 people have been admitted to hospital, including more than 1,000 in intensive care units with the country struggling to contain an epidemic. 

The military has been drafted in to help the spread of the disease which has seen over a third of the documented cases in Madrid. 

Health authorities have warned that the peak of the crisis is still a few days away. 

Angela Hernández, of the Association of Doctors and Professionals in Madrid, said that the health service was on the brink saying: “The current situation in hospitals in Madrid is critical.

"The health care system in a state of alarm.”

Spain is only behind Italy for the highest number of fatalities in Europe, with the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy now exceeds that of China. 