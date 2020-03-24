HeraldScotland
HeraldScotland

Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon urges public to stay at home in public address

2
Menu

Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon urges public to stay at home in public address

By Stephen Mcilkenny

Last updated:

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to make a statement on the BBC’s Reporting Scotland programme from 1.30pm.

HeraldScotland
News
Jobs
Coronavirus
Sport
Opinion
Arts&Ents
BusinessHQ
Politics
Notices
Lifestyle
Puzzles
Think Dementia