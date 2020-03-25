A FORMER SNP MP has been slammed after using Prince Charles’s diagnosis with coronavirus to promote Scottish independence.

George Kerevan claimed the Prince had infected others by going to his “second home” at Balmoral.

He said an independent Scotland “must be a republic and tax this arrogant fool”.

Clarence House confirmed this morning that Prince Charles had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday night and was self-isolating at the Queen’s Aberdeenshire estate.

The 71-year-old royal was said to have mild symptoms but was “otherwise in good health”.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Scotland on Sunday.

The Duchess, 72, has tested negative.

Mr Kerevan, the MP for East Lothian from 2015 to 2017, was sharply critical of the Prince.

He tweeted: “This billionaire land owner disobeyed guidance to stay home to avoid spreading virus, went to second home in Scotland, is now infected and has infected others.

“Indy Scotland must be a republic and tax this arrogant fool.”

Scottish Conservative deputy chief whip Alexander Stewart said: “This is a classless and tasteless intervention from a former SNP MP who should know better.

“Most decent people will be wishing Prince Charles well in his recovery.

“Instead, Mr Kerevan is using the coronavirus to make political points about independence – it’s a complete disgrace.”

A Clarence House statement read: "In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."