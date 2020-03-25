SCOTLAND'S economy will take "months, if not years" to recover from the unprecedented shock of the coronavirus pandemic, a leading think-tank has said.

The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) warned rural communities are particularly exposed, and said the economy that will emerge from the crisis may look "quite different".

It said the sharp reduction in "social spending" will hit hotels, cafes and restaurants badly.

Director professor Graeme Roy said the "large-scale mothballing of our economy in response to the public health emergency is unlike anything we have seen since World War Two".

He said: “Businesses and policymakers always knew that a global pandemic represented a major risk to our highly integrated global economy.

"But the pace at which this crisis has escalated has caught many off-guard.

“Assuming that the public health emergency will pass in the coming months, the hope of many is that that the economy should come out the other side with only a limited hit to its long-term productive capacity.

“But this is looking increasingly overly optimistic. The scale of the shutdown in our economy is so large it will take months, if not years, to recover.

"Key now will be ensuring that long-term scarring effects of any recession can be mitigated as much as possible.

“The economy that emerges from this, from the shops on our high street through to day-to-day working practices, is likely to look quite different.”

The FAI, which is based at Strathclyde University, said services relying on "social spending" – such as the tourism and hospitality sector – are particularly exposed.

In a special report on the economic impact of coronavirus, it said this may have a disproportionate impact upon rural communities in Scotland, where smaller businesses and high numbers of self-employed people are prevalent.

The tourism and entertainment sectors make up 13 per cent of the Scottish economy and 19% of employment.

Meanwhile, the think-tank said many families lack sufficient savings to cover their bills for an extended period of time.

Mairi Spowage, deputy director of the FAI, said things are "clearly escalating quickly and changing day-by-day".

She said: "Of particular concern – at list initially – were businesses relying upon so-called ‘social spending’, such as tourism businesses, cafes, restaurants and retail.

"These sectors will look very different in the future. The tourism – and wider entertainment – sector is vital for Scotland, particularly at this time of year.

"Around 13% of the Scottish economy and 19% of employment is made up of such sectors, including retail, hotels and restaurants.

“But with the much wider shutdown in our economy roll-out in recent days, all sectors of our economy are going to be impacted in a major way.”