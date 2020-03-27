THE PRIME Minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement was made this morning by No.10 officials, confirming Boris Johnson has now entered into self-isolation.

Johnson began developing "mild symptoms" yesterday, according to government officials, and a test for the virus came back positive.

Despite the illness, Downing Street insists he is still leading the nationwide response to the virus

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said:“After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nationwide applause for the NHS and all health workers

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

In a video on his Twitter account, Mr Johnson said he had developed a temperature and a persistent cough.

He added: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

A number of politicians took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister a full recovery.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: People face £30 fines for ignoring social distancing rules

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott tweeted: “I don’t wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need.”

Nigel Farage posted: “Wishing @BorisJohnson well and a very rapid recovery.”

And former chancellor Sajid Javid replied: “Get well soon. Sending you best wishes from Javid family and Bailey.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford added: “I am sorry to read this and I hope @BorisJohnson makes a speedy recovery. This sadly shows nobody is immune. Everybody must follow the advice on social distancing, non-essential work must not take place. We need to take all measures to isolate if need be."