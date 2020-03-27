Well-wishers from across the political spectrum have taken to social media after Boris Johnson revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

"Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives"

The world of politics and beyond took to social media to wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy. Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else.”

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott tweeted: “I don’t wish anyone ill. I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery. I hope everyone in coming days gets the care and medical attention they need.”

Nigel Farage posted: “Wishing @BorisJohnson well and a very rapid recovery.”

And former chancellor Sajid Javid replied: “Get well soon. Sending you best wishes from Javid family and Bailey.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “I am sorry to read this and I hope @BorisJohnson makes a speedy recovery. This sadly shows nobody is immune. Everybody must follow the advice on social distancing, non-essential work must not take place. We need to take all measures to isolate if need be."

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted: “Get well soon @BorisJohnson Europe wishes you a speedy recovery. I believe we’ll win this fight against #COVID19 together.”

Mayor London Sadiq Khan posted: “Sorry to hear this and hope you feel better soon. Thank you for everything your Government is doing to help us fight this. This is a reminder that anyone can get #COVID19. We must all follow the rules and stay at home to support our amazing NHS staff to save lives.”

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Please take good care PM @BorisJohnson. I wish you an easy recovery. Thank you for calling on your nation to follow @NHSuk’s guidance. Your leadership and commitment to beating the #coronavirus are key to saving lives in.”

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and thanks to all those working in Whitehall to help the country during the crisis. Together we can and will come through this.”