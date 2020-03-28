BRITAIN has caught up with the rest of Europe. Clubs, pubs, cafés, theatres, cinemas, sporting events and gyms are shut. A total lockdown has been imposed except for key workers. No crowds of more than two people are allowed, or the police will intervene with powers to impose severe fines. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has said the Government will meet 80% of wages lost due to the coronavirus crisis. Overnight, state intervention has reached levels that Jeremy Corbyn could only ever have dreamed of, while carbon emissions have been cut to levels that Greta Thunberg had hoped would be reached by 2050. We know it must be serious when even ISIS has instructed its Jihadist terrorists to avoid Europe because of the dangers of the coronavirus.

In Italy, where the virus has peaked, anyone trying to move from one city to another has to complete and present a form to the police or soldiers, stating their urgent reason for travel, such as work, health, family or returning home. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that giving false information would be considered a serious crime. Spain quickly followed suit. In a televised decree the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, told his country’s 47 million people that he was introducing a complete lockdown, confining them to their homes. He said his government had taken on the role of total power over the entire country, due to the pandemic, suspending the authority of Spain’s autonomous governments. He declared that people would only be permitted to leave their homes, individually, to buy food or go to a pharmacy or hospital. They would be prohibited by law from leaving their homes for any other reason. The lockdown is enforced by the police and military. Sánchez said: “We have very difficult weeks of effort and sacrifice ahead. This is a battle we will win, on that there is no argument. What is important is that we pay the lowest possible price for that victory.” For many the price may already be too high.