Scotland's most expensive private school is offering free parking to NHS workers fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fettes College in Edinburgh, which has closed its doors to pupils, is offering 150 parking spaces and waiving charges to workers at the nearby Western General hospital as a 'gesture of gratitude'.

READ MORE: Glasgow campaigners call for bus 'buy-out' amid pandemic fears

The school, which counts former Prime Minister Tony Blair among it's alumni, as well as fictional spy James Bond and actress Tilda Swinton, charges boarding pupils £8,465 per term.

The co-educational boarding and day school’s term finished on March 19 for the Easter vacation and will not begin again until April 19, when its 750 pupils will begin distance learning.

Pupils will not return to the school campus for the foreseeable future, so medics from the Western General will still be able to use the car park.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the spaces are available at the college campus and the Westwoods Health Club - both around a five minute walk from the hospital.

Headteacher Helen Harrison said: “We want to do all we can to support our local community in these uncertain times so we are of course delighted to help the NHS in whatever small way we can.

“By providing free parking and access to the Fettes campus, we are simply showing our deepest gratitude for the NHS and all they do.”

Parking charges have been scrapped at NHS hospitals during the crisis in order to make it easier for staff to get to and from work.

READ MORE: Police hand out 25 fines to people flouting lockdown rules

It recently emerged that the Scottish Government will have to pay £950,000 to cover the cost of the free parking - hitting taxpayers.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman issued an appeal to private companies such as Consort, which runs Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, to waive the charges in support of the “national effort” to combat Covid-19, but they refused.