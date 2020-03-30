GLASGOW’S SEC will be transformed into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients and could accommodated up to 1,000 people if needed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that exploratory work had already taken place at the venue and could be open to patients within two weeks.

The venue is scheduled to host the COP26 global climate change conference in November - but SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, last week called for the event it be postponed.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm today that following exploratory work over last week and the weekend, we have now taken the decision to start work on turning the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow into a temporary NHS hospital.

“If needed, we expect that the hospital could become operational within a fortnight from now.

“Initially it would provide us with 300 additional beds, but ultimately, it could have capacity for more than 1,000 patients.”

Jill Young, former chief executive of the Golden Jubilee Hospital at Clydebank, has been appointed chief executive of the temporary hospital.

The First Minister stressed that the temporary hospital, that will be operated and staffed by the NHS, may not be needed - but work is beginning in the event that hospital capacity does need to be expanded.

She said: “It is important to be clear that we might not need to use the exhibition centre.

“There are currently approximately 13,000 beds in NHS hospitals across Scotland. Using those, NHS boards are working to ensure at least 3,000 beds are available for Covid-19 patients within out existing hospital network.

“The NHS is working now to quadruple intensive care unit capacity to 700.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “My judgement is that it makes sense for us to act now to increase hospital capacity further.

“Preparing the Scottish Exhibition Centre as a hospital is the best option for doing that. I want to stress that this will be an NHS hospital, staffed and operated by the National Health Service.”