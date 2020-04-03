MINISTERS have been urged to ensure a rail engineering firm planning to axe 100 jobs in East Ayrshire is not breaching contract conditions by shifting work 240 miles away.

Scottish Labour made the call after it emerged Wabtec is planning to “consolidate” its operations in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, following a reduction in orders.

This would result in the closure of its Kilmarnock base – originally opened as Andrew Barclay and Sons in 1840 – which has helped refurbish recent Abellio ScotRail and ScotRail models.

The move would be a further blow to an industry recovering from the closure of the St Rollox “Caley” rail depot in Springburn last year, costing 180 jobs and ending more than 160 years of history at the site.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard insisted Transport Secretary Michael Matheson must inspect tender documents to ensure Wabtec is not breaching contract conditions.

Mr Leonard said the company “is currently working on a number of contracts funded by several millions of pounds of public money, including funding from the Scottish Government”.

In a letter to Mr Matheson, he wrote: “I would appreciate if you might be able to provide an assurance that you will inspect the tender specification and all associated documentation, in particular any conditions placed on the company about the amount of work that has to be done in Scotland, to ensure they are meeting these conditions in full.”

He added: “The company has chosen – exactly one week after sending a letter to its workers to tell them they were key workers, vital to the connectivity of the Scottish economy – to announce plans to make its 100-strong workforce at the site redundant.

“Only last year the workforce assisted the company to become more competitive by agreeing to a reduction in the overtime rate and the midweek shift allowance.”

He continued: “I would reiterate that given the importance of this site not only to the local economy but also to the rail infrastructure of Scotland, it is of the utmost importance that the Government and its agencies work with the company to ensure their skills are retained.

“If the company are allowed to close this site, the Government must act with urgency to produce a strategy to retain these jobs.”

Mr Leonard, who campaigned to save the St Rollox railway works, warned the Wabtec closure could mean some workers will be laid off twice in quick succession.

He said: “SNP ministers used the continued operation of Wabtec at Kilmarnock as part of a series of excuses to justify their failure to step in and save the Caley. They hailed the offer of up to 100 jobs at Kilmarnock for former Caley workers.

“Scottish Labour will fight tooth and nail to save these jobs and this vital facility.

“We hope MSPs and campaigners from across the political spectrum and the public realm will join us in standing with the workers at Kilmarnock.”

He called for an “urgent intervention” from the Scottish Government to halt the closure.

Wabtec previously insisted its decision is not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman said: “Wabtec announced last week its intention to close its manufacturing operations at its Scottish Wheelset and Vehicle Overhaul facility in Kilmarnock.

“Decisions like this are never easy but over the past few years our site has experienced reduced volume and this decrease is no longer sustainable.

“This decision will help to simplify and optimise the company’s manufacturing footprint in today’s cyclical environment, as well as better position Wabtec for success.

“The company remains fully committed to all customer commitments and providing impacted employees with resources and benefits to manage the transition.”

Jamie Hepburn, minister for business and fair work, said he was “disappointed” to hear of the move.

He said: “My thoughts are with those affected by this decision and their families at this time. I have spoken with the company and offered the full support of the Scottish Government.

“I understand that the company has made this decision due to a reduction in the volume of work at the site in recent years, which reflects a wider downturn in the rail carriage overhaul sector across the UK. The employees affected by this announcement are our immediate priority.”