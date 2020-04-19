By Colin McNeill

SHOPPERS have been urged to "add one small thing" to their to-do list and buy a newspaper as the press grapples "with the biggest existential crisis in its history".

The newspaper business has come under increasing strain amid the coronavirus pandemic, with falling advertising revenue and declining circulation.

Many of the UK's biggest publishers have cut wages for staff in the latest round of measures to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

Now the UK Culture Secretary and politicians across Scotland have asked the public to support the newspaper industry as it it a vital source of information during the pandemic as well as being vital for democracy.

As well as calling for the public to buy newspapers, brands have been urged to end "ad-blocking" on online news articles about the pandemic and allow their adverts to appear next to coronavirus news stories

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, writing in The Times, said: "Despite the massive disruption the coronavirus lockdown is causing to the production and distribution of news, those working in the industry have shown a dogged determination to keep the show on the road.

"Right now the news industry is doing a vital public service by giving important information to people as the pandemic unfolds."

He added: "As the country fights our greatest national emergency since the Second World War the press is grappling with arguably the biggest existential crisis in its history.

"National, regional and local newspapers are under huge financial pressure, largely because of plummeting commercial advertising on their printed pages and websites.

"Falling demand for advertising has also been exacerbated by something called keyword blocking, where advertising linked to specific keywords is prevented from being served on papers' web pages. Some major UK brands and parts of the advertising industry are blocking adverts appearing next to coronavirus-related news stories."

Mr Dowden said an irreversible decline in news publishing would have "far-reaching implications for democracy in our country", adding: "So today I am asking companies and the advertising industry to act and do all they can to resolve this issue.

"I have written to the 100 biggest brands in the UK to urge them to review their advertising policies and check they are not inappropriately blocking adverts from appearing next to news providing a vital public service.

"Newspapers are at heart of the British media and essential to its vibrant mix. People across the country are rising to the coronavirus challenge and I suggest we all add one small thing to our to-do list: buy a paper."

The Scottish Government backed the calls to buy a newspaper and said it was working to support the industry.

A spokeswoman said: “Scotland’s newspaper industry plays a vital role in keeping communities across the country informed on developments around Covid-19 and its impact on the public. We greatly value this industry and its contribution in the face of these deeply challenging times, and would encourage everyone to support newspapers where they can, during this time.

“We understand that these are concerning and unsettling times for everyone in Scotland, and we are determined to keep companies in business and support them throughout this unprecedented economic crisis, and have offered a package of support worth £2.3 billion.

“We are in discussion with the newspaper industry as we continue to explore how best to support businesses during this immensely challenging period.”

The Scottish Conservatives have led the calls for support for the industry in Scotland and last week shadow finance secretary Donald Cameron said: “We are seeing throughout the coronavirus crisis just how vital newspapers and broadcast media are.

“They play a crucial role in holding both the Scottish and UK governments to account, and in carrying vitally important public health messages.

“But these are also publications who, in some cases, are a month away from collapse.

“We simply cannot allow this industry to disappear, and the Scottish Government needs to step in and ensure these publications are supported."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie said: “This crisis has led us all to read a bit more news but at the same it’s drained the advertising income the sector relies on and crippled many papers’ budgets.

“Just as in many sectors, jobs with papers and local press are under threat. I think the government has a role to play here in bolstering advertising revenue with informative health campaigns but if you want to protect the future of your favourite local or national paper a good way to help would be to pop one in your trolley with your weekly shop.”

And Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard added: "A healthy media is crucial to holding power to account, and in times of crisis that is more vital than ever. It is important to remember that quality, incisive journalism comes at a price, and if we do not support and pay for newspapers and online platforms, they will disappear."