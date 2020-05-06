Scotland's best and worst secondary schools have been revealed according to this year's figures.
The figures, which were published by The Times, show the performances of every secondary school in Scotland based on the number of pupils achieveing five or more highers.
Jordanhill, Scotland's only government-aided secondary school, has the topped the leaderboard for the fifth year in a row.
The Glasgow school, which has been accused of pushing through a controversial “cash-for-places” deal, had 88% of its pupils attain fiver or more highers - 13% more than second placed Mearns Castle High School.
Where does your child's school rank? Have a look in the full table below.
Scotland's secondaries by higher results
Percentage of five higher passes shown in brackets.
1. Jordanhill School, Glasgow City (Grant Aided) (88)
2. Mearns Castle High School, East Renfrewshire (75)
3. Dunblane High School, Stirling (74)
4. St Ninian's High School - Giffnock, East Renfrewshire (73)
5. Douglas Academy, East Dunbartonshire (72)
6. Bearsden Academy, East Dunbartonshire (72)
7. Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh City (72)
8. Ardsgoil Glasgow Gaelic Secondary School, Glasgow City (70)
9. Williamwood High School, East Renfrewshire (70)
10. Gryffe High School, Renfrewshire (69)
11. James Gillespie's High School, Edinburgh City (66)
12. Bishopbriggs Academy, East Dunbartonshire (66)
13. Eastwood High School, East Renfrewshire (65)
14. North Berwick High School, East Lothian (65)
15. Cults Academy, Aberdeen City (64)
16. Lenzie Academy ,East Dunbartonshire (63)
17. Woodfarm High School, East Renfrewshire (61)
18. Banchory Academy, Aberdeenshire (61)
19. St Thomas Of Aquin's High School, Edinburgh City (60)
20. Turnbull High School, East Dunbartonshire (60)
21. Balfron High School, Stirling (59)
22. Strathaven Academy, South Lanarkshire (58)
23. Linlithgow Academy, West Lothian (57)
24. Holy Cross High School, South Lanarkshire (55)
25. St Ninian's High School, East Dunbartonshire (55)
26. The James Young High School, West Lothian (55)
27. West Calder High School, West Lothian (55)
28. Earlston High School, Scottish Borders (55)
29. Hyndland Secondary School, Glasgow City (55)
30. Moffat Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (54)
31. Fortrose Academy, Highland (54)
32. Clydeview Academy, Inverclyde (54)
33. Boclair Academy, East Dunbartonshire (54)
34. Firrhill High School, Edinburgh City (53)
35. Notre Dame High School, Glasgow City (53)
36. Balerno Community High School, Edinburgh City (53)
37. Aberdeen Grammar School, Aberdeen City (53)
38. Madras College, Fife (51)
39. St Luke's High School, East Renfrewshire (51)
40. The Royal High School, Edinburgh City (51)
41. McLaren High School, Stirling (51)
42. St Joseph's College, Dumfries & Galloway (49)
43. Biggar High School, South Lanarkshire (49)
44. St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Glasgow City (49)
45. St Margaret's Academy, West Lothian (49)
46. Whitburn Academy, West Lothian (48)
47. Wallace Hall Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (48)
48. Dalziel High School, North Lanarkshire (48)
49. Trinity Academy, Edinburgh City (47)
50. Inveralmond Community High School, West Lothian (47)
51. Hermitage Academy, Argyll & Bute (47)
52. St Maurice's High School, North Lanarkshire (47)
53. Aboyne Academy, Aberdeenshire (47)
54. Marr College South, Ayrshire (46)
55. Kinross High School, Perth & Kinross (46)
56. Grove Academy, Dundee City (46)
57. Larbert High School, Falkirk (46)
58. Largs Academy, North Ayrshire (46)
59 Kyle Academy, South Ayrshire (46)
60. Monifieth High School, Angus (46)
61. Our Lady's High School - Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire (46)
62. Craigmount High School, Edinburgh City (46)
63. John Ogilvie High School, South Lanarkshire (45)
64. Queen Margaret Academy, South Ayrshire (45)
65. Our Lady & St Patrick's High School, West Dunbartonshire (45)
66. Wallace High School, Stirling (45)
67. Peebles High School, Scottish Borders (45)
68. Duncanrig Secondary School, South Lanarkshire (44)
69. St Kentigern's Academy, West Lothian (44)
70. Anderson High School, Shetland Islands (44)
71. Dunbar Grammar School, East Lothian (44)
72. Prestwick Academy, South Ayrshire (44)
73. St Ambrose High School, North Lanarkshire (44)
74. Broxburn Academy, West Lothian (44)
75. Currie Community High School, Edinburgh City (44)
76. Mallaig High School, Highland (43)
77. Lasswade High School, Midlothian (43)
78. St Mungo's RC High School, Falkirk (43)
79. St Mungo's High School, Falkirk (43)
80. Community School of Auchterarder (Secondary), Perth & Kinross (43)
81. Kirkcudbright Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (42)
82. Barrhead High School, East Renfrewshire (42)
83. Woodmill High School, Fife (42)
84. Gleniffer High School, Renfrewshire (42)
85. Breadalbane Academy, Perth & Kinross (42)
86. Taylor High School, North Lanarkshire (42)
87. Hamilton Grammar School, South Lanarkshire (42)
88. St Andrew's and St Bride's High School, South Lanarkshire (42)
89. Deans Community High School, West Lothian (41)
90. Braes High School, Falkirk (41)
91. Arran High School, North Ayrshire (41)
92. Inverkeithing High School, Fife (41)
93. Tobermory High School, Argyll & Bute (40)
94. Perth High School, Perth & Kinross (40)
95. Knox Academy, East Lothian (40)
96. Dalbeattie High School, Dumfries & Galloway (40)
97. Plockton High School, Highland (40)
98. Kemnay Academy, Aberdeenshire (40)
99. Mackie Academy, Aberdeenshire (40)
100. Hillhead High School, Glasgow City (39)
101. Glen Urquhart High School, Highland (39)
102. Balwearie High School, Fife (39)
103. Graeme High School, Falkirk (39)
104. Millburn Academy, Highland (39)
105. Ullapool High School, Highland (39)
106. Stewarton Academy, East Ayrshire (39)
107. Renfrew High School, Renfrewshire (38)
108. Waid Academy, Fife (38)
109. Portobello High School, Edinburgh City (38)
110. Shawlands Academy, Glasgow City (38)
111. Perth Academy, Perth & Kinross (38)
112. Alford Academy, Aberdeenshire (38)
113. Paisley Grammar School, Renfrewshire (38)
114. Cardinal Newman High School, North Lanarkshire (38)
115. St Columba's High School, Inverclyde (38)
116. Culloden Academy, Highland (38)
117. St Modan's High School, Stirling (37)
118. Castle Douglas High School, Dumfries & Galloway (37)
119. Harris Academy, Dundee City (37)
120. St John's RC Academy, Perth & Kinross (37)
121. Musselburgh Grammar School, East Lothian (37)
122. Alva Academy, Clackmannanshire (37)
123. Stirling High School, Stirling (37)
124. Cumbernauld Academy, North Lanarkshire (37)
125 Greenfaulds High School, North Lanarkshire (37)
126. Queensferry Community High School, Edinburgh City (37)
127. Brae High School, Shetland Islands (36)
128. Islay High School, Argyll & Bute (36)
129. Penicuik High School, Midlothian (36)
130. Holy Rood RC High School, Edinburgh City (36)
131. Chryston High School, North Lanarkshire (36)
132. Dunfermline High School, Fife (36)
133. Trinity High School, Renfrewshire (36)
134. Dumfries Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (36)
135. Meldrum Academy, Aberdeenshire (36)
136. Grantown Grammar School, Highland (36)
137. Mearns Academy, Aberdeenshire (36)
138. Westhill Academy, Aberdeenshire (36)
139. Kilmarnock Academy, East Ayrshire (35)
140. The Nicolson Institute, Na h-Eileanan Siar (35)
141. Calderglen High School, South Lanarkshire (35)
142. St Andrew's Academy, Renfrewshire (35)
143. Cathkin High School, South Lanarkshire (35)
144. Notre Dame High School, Inverclyde (35)
145. Belmont Academy, South Ayrshire (35)
146. Uddingston Grammar School, South Lanarkshire (35)
147. Speyside High School, Moray (34)
148. Girvan Academy, South Ayrshire (34)
149. Lockerbie Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (34)
150. Airdrie Academy, North Lanarkshire (34)
151. Forres Academy, Moray (34)
152. Queen Anne High School, Fife (34)
153. Beeslack Community High School, Midlothian (34)
154. Dumbarton Academy, West Dunbartonshire (34)
155. Loudoun Academy, East Ayrshire (34)
156. Armadale Academy, West Lothian (34)
157. Falkirk High School, Falkirk (34)
158. King's Park Secondary School, Glasgow City (34)
159. Charleston Academy, Highland (34)
160. Lanark Grammar School, South Lanarkshire (34)
161. Webster's High School, Angus (34)
162. St Aidan's High School, North Lanarkshire (34)
163. Selkirk High School, Scottish Borders (34)
164. Our Lady's High School - Motherwell, North Lanarkshire (34)
165. Dyce Academy, Aberdeen City (33)
166. Auchinleck Academy, East Ayrshire (33)
167. Grangemouth High School, Falkirk (33)
168. Kirkwall Grammar School, Orkney Islands (33)
169. Keith Grammar School, Moray (33)
170. St Matthew's Academy, North Ayrshire (33)
171. Bathgate Academy, West Lothian (33)
172. Bannerman High School, Glasgow City (33)
173. Inverness Royal Academy, Highland (33)
174. Bell Baxter High School, Fife (33)
175. Park Mains High School, Renfrewshire (33)
176. Holyrood Secondary School, Glasgow City (33)
177. Sanquhar Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (32)
178. St Benedict's High School, Renfrewshire (32)
179. Bo'ness Academy, Falkirk (32)
180. Blairgowrie High School, Perth & Kinross (32)
181. Dunoon Grammar School, Argyll & Bute (32)
182. Portlethen Academy, Aberdeenshire (32)
183. Kingussie High School, Highland (32)
184. Berwickshire High School, Scottish Borders (32)
185. Nairn Academy, Highland (32)
186. Ellon Academy, Aberdeenshire (32)
187. Milne's High School, Moray (32)
188. Elgin Academy, Moray (32)
189. Kirkintilloch High School, East Dunbartonshire (32)
190. Viewforth High School, Fife (31)
191. Inverclyde Academy, Inverclyde (31)
192. Kirkcaldy High School, Fife (31)
193. Lochaber High School, Highland (31)
194. Port Glasgow High School, Inverclyde (31)
195. Hazlehead Academy Aberdeen City (31)
196. Bridge of Don Academy, Aberdeen City (31)
197. Arbroath High School, Angus (31)
198. Trinity High School, South Lanarkshire (31)
199. Carnoustie High School, Angus (31)
200. St Andrew's Secondary School, Glasgow City (31)
201. Crieff High School, Perth & Kinross (31)
202. Stromness Academy, Orkney Islands (31)
203. Rothesay Academy, Argyll & Bute (30)
204. St Augustine's High School, Edinburgh City (30)
205. Whitehill Secondary School, Glasgow City (30)
206. St John's RC High School, Dundee City (30)
207. Dumfries High School, Dumfries & Galloway (30)
208. Lesmahagow High School, South Lanarkshire (30)
209. St Margaret's High School, North Lanarkshire (30)
210. Grange Academy, East Ayrshire (30)
211. Gairloch High School, Highland (30)
212. Oldmachar Academy, Aberdeen City (30)
213. Langholm Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (30)
214. Ross High School, East Lothian (29)
215. Eyemouth High School, Scottish Borders (29)
216. Douglas Ewart High School, Dumfries & Galloway (29)
217. Sgoil Lionacleit, Na h-Eileanan Siar (29)
218. Rosshall Academy, Glasgow City (29)
219. Annan Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (29)
220. St Andrew's High School, North Lanarkshire (29)
221. Bellshill Academy, North Lanarkshire (29)
222. Coltness High School, North Lanarkshire (29)
223. The Gordon Schools, Aberdeenshire (29)
224. Banff Academy, Aberdeenshire (29)
225. Castlehead High School, Renfrewshire (29)
226. Glenrothes High School, Fife (29)
227. Kelso High, Scottish Borders (29)
228. Tarbert Academy, Argyll & Bute (29)
229. St Mungo's Academy, Glasgow City (28)
230. Liberton High School, Edinburgh City (28)
231. Cleveden Secondary School, Glasgow City (28)
232. Kinlochleven High School, Highland (28)
233. Leith Academy, Edinburgh City (28)
234. Oban High School, Argyll & Bute (28)
235. Bellahouston Academy, Glasgow City (28)
236. St Joseph's Academy, East Ayrshire (28)
237. Lourdes Secondary School, Glasgow City (28)
238. Auchmuty High School, Fife (28)
239. Carluke High School, South Lanarkshire (28)
240. St Peter the Apostle High School, West Dunbartonshire (28)
241. Kilwinning Academy, North Ayrshire (28)
242. Dalkeith High School, Midlothian (28)
243. Invergordon Academy, Highland (27)
244. Fraserburgh Academy, Aberdeenshire (27)
245. Mintlaw Academy, Aberdeenshire (27)
246. Brannock High School, North Lanarkshire (27)
247. Campbeltown Grammar School, Argyll & Bute (27)
248. Cumnock Academy, East Ayrshire (27)
249. Caldervale High School, North Lanarkshire (27)
250. Coatbridge High School, North Lanarkshire (27)
251. Montrose Academy, Angus (27)
252. Dingwall Academy, Highland (27)
253. Garnock Community Campus, North Ayrshire (27)
254. St David's RC High School, Midlothian (27)
255. Galashiels Academy, Scottish Borders (27)
256. Bannockburn High School, Stirling (26)
257. St Roch's Secondary School, Glasgow City (26)
258. Calderside Academy, South Lanarkshire (26)
259. Carrick Academy, South Ayrshire (26)
260. Denny High School, Falkirk (26)
261. Drummond Community High School, Edinburgh City (26)
262. Inverurie Academy, Aberdeenshire (26)
263. Broughton High School, Edinburgh City (26)
264. Kilsyth Academy, North Lanarkshire (26)
265. Jedburgh Grammar, Scottish Borders (25)
266. Tynecastle High School, Edinburgh City (25)
267. Arbroath Academy, Angus (25)
268. Clydebank High School, West Dunbartonshire (25)
269. Bucksburn Academy, Aberdeen City (25)
270. Alloa Academy, Clackmannanshire (25)
271. John Paul Academy, Glasgow City (25)
272. Perth Grammar School, Perth & Kinross (25)
273. Harlaw Academy, Aberdeen City (25)
274. Johnstone High School, Renfrewshire (25)
275. St Andrew's R C High School, Fife (25)
276. Beath High School, Fife (24)
277. Knightswood Secondary School, Glasgow City (24)
278. All Saints Secondary School, Glasgow City (24)
279. Buckie High School, Moray (24)
280. Castlemilk High School, Glasgow City (24)
281. Elgin High School, Moray (24)
282. Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire (24)
283. Golspie High School, Highland (24)
284. Stonelaw High School, South Lanarkshire (24)
285. Morgan Academy, Dundee City (23)
286. Portree High School, Highland (23)
287. Wick High School, Highland (23)
288. Forrester High School, Edinburgh City (23)
289. Brechin High School, Angus (23)
290. Clyde Valley High School, North Lanarkshire (23)
291. St Stephen's High School, Inverclyde (23)
292. Lochgilphead High School, Argyll & Bute (23)
293. Larkhall Academy, South Lanarkshire (23)
294. Greenwood Academy, North Ayrshire (23)
295. Dornoch Academy, Highland (23)
296. Tain Royal Academy, Highland (23)
297. Govan High School, Glasgow City (22)
298. Ardrossan Academy, North Ayrshire (22)
299. Hawick High School, Scottish Borders (22)
300. Vale of Leven Academy, West Dunbartonshire (22)
301. Hillpark Secondary School, Glasgow City (22)
302. Peterhead Academy, Aberdeenshire (22)
303. Lossiemouth High School, Moray (22)
304. Thurso High School, Highland (22)
305. Braidhurst High School, North Lanarkshire (21)
306. Lornshill Academy, Clackmannanshire (21)
307. Forfar Academy, Angus (21)
308. St Columba's R C High School, Fife (21)
309. St Machar Academy, Aberdeen City (20)
310. St Paul's RC Academy, Dundee City (20)
311. Stranraer Academy, Dumfries & Galloway (20)
312. Alness Academy, Highland (19)
313. Eastbank Academy, Glasgow City (19)
314. Calderhead High School, North Lanarkshire (19)
315. Doon Academy, East Ayrshire (19)
316. Preston Lodge High School, East Lothian (18)
317. Springburn Academy, Glasgow City (17)
318. St Paul's High School, Glasgow City (17)
319. Linwood High School, Renfrewshire (17)
320. Smithycroft Secondary, School Glasgow City (17)
321. St Margaret Mary's Secondary School, Glasgow City (16)
322. Gracemount High School, Edinburgh City (16)
323. Lochgelly High School, Fife (16)
324. Auchenharvie Academy, North Ayrshire (16)
325. Craigroyston Community High School, Edinburgh City (15)
326. Baldragon Academy, Dundee City (15)
327. Drumchapel High School, Glasgow City (15)
328. Craigie High School, Dundee City (15)
329. Braeview Academy, Dundee City (14)
330. Ayr Academy, South Ayrshire (14)
331. Irvine Royal Academy, North Ayrshire (14)
332. Levenmouth Academy, Fife (13)
333. Inverness High School, Highland (12)
334. Newbattle High School, Midlothian (12)
335. Glenwood High School, Fife (12)
336. Lochend Community High School, Glasgow City (9)
337. Kinlochbervie High School, Highland (0)
338. Wester Hailes Education Centre, Edinburgh City (0)
339. Ardnamurchan High School, Highland 342 *
340. Farr High School, Highland 341 *
341. Castlebrae Community High School, Edinburgh City 345 *
342. Northfield Academy, Aberdeen City, 340*
343. Sir E Scott School, Na h-Eileanan Siar 343 *
344. Castlebay School, Na h-Eileanan Siar 344
