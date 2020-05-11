NICOLA Sturgeon has said the coronavirus is "in retreat" as she urged Scots to stick with the lockdown for a bit longer.

The First Minister said the risk of the virus running out of control is still too great to ease restrictions north of the border.

However she said preparations to relax the rules are under way, including drawing up guidance on safe workplaces and discussing how schools could return.

In a televised address to the nation, Ms Sturgeon said: "Too many people are still dying, and the situation in care homes - despite the extraordinary dedication of our care workers - remains a serious concern.

"And the important R number - the rate at which the virus reproduces - is still uncomfortably close to one. If it exceeds one, the virus could rapidly take off again.

"That is why the Scottish Government is exercising such care and caution.

"We announced one change to the rules yesterday. If you want to exercise outdoors more than once a day, you can now do so.

"But otherwise we are asking you to stick with lockdown for a bit longer - so that we can consolidate our progress, not jeopardise it.

"Except for essential work that can’t be done at home, going out for food and medicine, or for exercise - please continue to stay at home."

The First Minister asked Scots to stay two metres part from others when they go outside and not to meet up with members of different households.

She added: "Please wear a face covering if you are in a shop or on public transport. And wash your hands thoroughly and regularly."

Ms Sturgeon said the restrictions will gradually be relaxed as the infection rate continues to fall.

She said: "And we are already making preparations for that.

"We are working with businesses to produce guidance on safe workplaces.

"We are working on the changes needed on public transport.

"And we are talking to teachers and parents about how and when schools can safely return.

"We are doing all of that carefully because it is vital that when we do ask you to return to work or to school, you have clarity about what we are asking you to do and also confidence that it is safe.

"We are also expanding our ability to test people for Covid-19, and trace those they have been in contact with. That will be important to control new outbreaks."

The First Minister insisted she will not risk unnecessary deaths by "acting rashly or prematurely".

She added: "Staying at home now is an expression of love, kindness and solidarity. We are doing it for each other, not just ourselves.

"It is how we protect each other, protect our NHS, and save lives.

"And it will also bring forward that moment when we can begin a return to normality."

Ms Sturgeon said the virus was "spreading out of control" seven weeks ago, but added: "Today, it is in retreat."

She said the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has fallen by almost two-thirds in the last four weeks.

Meanwhile figures released last week showed the number of registered deaths linked to the infection had fallen for the first time.

The First Minister said: "So the progress is real and it is down to you. But our progress is still fragile.

"If we ease up too soon, the virus could run out of control again.

"That would mean more people dying and all of us staying in lockdown much longer."