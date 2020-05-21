SCOTLAND’S Education Secretary has confirmed parents will be given clarity about when and how schools will return when Nicola Sturgeon addresses Holyrood this afternoon.
The First Minister will reveal the Scottish Government’s four-phase approach to lifting restrictions, with some rules likely to be loosened within days of the next formal lockdown review on May 28.
Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Education Secretary John Swinney confirmed details will be laid out over the re-opening of schools when the First Minister makes a statement to Holyrood at 12.30pm today.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to unveil route map out of lockdown today
Mr Swinney added: “What I want to make sure is that staff, parents and pupils have clarity about how Scottish education is going to resume in a more formal sense.
“It’s been carrying on since lockdown with all the hard work that teachers have put in to support pupils and their learning at home, with the tremendous involvement of parents
“I want to give a clear outline of how formal education will be resumed, but it will be resumed when we have built confidence about the safety of schools, about the scientific evidence and about the approaches we are taking to adapt to these considerations.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment