A charity set up in the memory of a Scottish schoolgirl killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has posted a poignant tribute to mark the heartbreaking three-year anniversary.

Eilidh MacLeod from the Isle of Barra was one of 22 killed by a terrorist’s bomb following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

The 14-year-old now has a charity in her name - the Eilidh Macleod Memorial Trust - who have this year paid tribute to their 'bright light', and say she will never be forgotten.

"A bright light and a spark of fun was extinguished that night, making our worlds darker and poorer as a result," the charity wrote on their Facebook page. "The events at Manchester Arena have left a mark on all of our lives.

"We all have happy memories of Eilidh and the part she played in our lives. This is what we will think about at this time."

Manchester-born Salman Abedi carried out the attack, leaving almost 1000 people injured after pop singer Ariana Grande finished her set at the venue.

Grande sent a heartfelt message to fans ahead of the anniversary earlier this week.

Founder of Eilidh's trust issued a statement on behalf of the trustees.

She said: “We established the trust to build a legacy for Eilidh by supporting other young musicians to continue her musical journey. Over the past year – with your amazing support – we have been able to start doing that.

“We are so incredibly proud that, so far, we have been able to provide funding to 19 youth music groups across Scotland and in Manchester. It is all of you lovely, beautiful people that has made that happen with your love, friendship and support.”

Suzanne added: “Our work has only really started and we are so grateful to every single person that has backed us so far. Please don’t stop! We know you will stand by us and that we can rely on you to always be there for us.

“At this time let us not only reflect on Eilidh’s life and the gap she has left, but let us reaffirm our commitment to continuing her legacy in the months and years to come through future generations of young musicians.”