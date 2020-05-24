The SNP has called on Boris Johnson to answer questions about Dominic Cummings' rule-breaking and the Downing Street cover-up.

It comes after Boris Johnson’s chief adviser travelled more than 260 miles during the coronavirus lockdown to Durham in the north east of England, to be near his family.

In an interview with Sky News' Gamal Fahnbulleh this afternoon, Ian Blackford MP urged the Prime Minister to answer questions to answer about the situation involving advisor Dominic Cummings.

The calls come amid a series of calls from MPs for Cummings to resign. Several Conservative MPs such as Steve Baker, Damian Collins, Simon Hoare, William Wragg, Caroline Noakes, Peter Bone and Sir Roger Gale have all called for Cummings to quit.

Commenting, SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "Boris Johnson now has very serious questions to answer about his judgement and integrity.

"The Prime Minister cannot dodge scrutiny any longer. He must come out of hiding, turn up to today's press conference, and put on the record what he knew about Dominic Cummings' rule-breaking and whether he played a role in the Downing Street cover-up.

"It is beyond doubt that Dominic Cummings broke multiple lockdown rules, possibly on multiple occasions. As Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said: 'There cannot be one rule for bosses and another for everyone else'. Mr Cummings must go - or Boris Johnson must sack him.

"The excuses are not credible and do not stack up. It's no wonder there is now a mounting rebellion of Tory MPs who are demanding Mr Cummings go. They understand the lasting damage this is doing to public confidence in the Tory government and its covid-19 response.

"The SNP will continue to press for a Cabinet Office inquiry into the breaking of the rules and the Downing Street cover-up, which left the public in the dark for so long.

"Polling shows the majority of the public want Mr Cummings to go. With every hour the Prime Minister allows this farce to continue - the Tory government loses more credibility and respect."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who was sent out to defend Mr Cummings at the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing on Saturday, faced questioning on the adviser’s actions on Sunday but admitted he had not spoken to him beforehand.

The Cabinet minister, in an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme, said Mr Cummings was not going to resign.

He also said: “I’m afraid I don’t know (about Barnard Castle) but if that date was true that would have been outside the 14-day period. But I’m afraid I don’t have the information on that.

“But I do know it is not the case that he has travelled backwards and forwards, which seemed to be a major part of the stories I saw in the paper today.”