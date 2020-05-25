Dominic Cummings’ flouting of lockdown guidelines and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s defence of his chief adviser lead the papers on Monday.

Criticism has rained down on Boris Johnson and his aide from the nation’s papers, some of it from unlikely quarters.

While attacks from the Daily Mirror and The Guardian were to be expected, even the right-leaning Daily Mail launched a withering assault on Mr Cummings for flouting lockdown guidelines, and Mr Johnson for his defence of his chief adviser.

“What planet are they on?” the Mail screams on its front page, saying that is the question the nation is asking about the “No 10 svengali who flouted the PM’s own strict lockdown rules”, and about Mr Johnson “brazenly” supporting him.

The Herald led with the front page accusing the Prime Minister of breathtaking arrogance.

Here's tomorrow's front page of The Herald.



◾ Boris Johnson accused of 'breathtaking arrogance' after refusing to sack chief adviser Dominic Cummings

◾ Plea to save Scotland's struggling music venues





Meanwhile, The Scottish Sun and The Daily Record ran with the headline Dom and Dumber.



The left-leaning Daily Mirror leads the attack on the pair, labelling Mr Cummings a “cheat” and Mr Johnson a “coward”.

And the normally right-leaning Daily Mail has also turned a blowtorch on the PM and Mr Cummings, with a front page headline of: “What planet are they on?”

The Independent puts the spotlight on Mr Johnson’s lack of answers at his press briefing, which helped leave “a party divided and voters angry”.

The i leads on the “chaos in No 10”, saying Mr Cummings is clinging to his position with Mr Johnson’s support.

Monday's front page: Chaos in Number 10 as Cummings clings on with PM's support

And The Guardian says Mr Johnson has risked his political reputation by defending Mr Cummings.

Guardian front page, Monday 25 May 2020: No apology, no explanation: PM bets all on Cummings

Meanwhile, the Daily Express plays a straighter bat, with a headline of: “Defiant Boris stands by his man.”

The Daily Telegraph follows Mr Johnson’s line, its headline quoting the PM saying Mr Cummings had acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Boris Johnson gives Dominic Cummings his full backing as Cabinet ministers warn of risks to lockdown'

The Times takes a similar approach, citing the PM’s insistence Mr Cummings had “acted like any father”.

And The Sun focuses on the planned reopening of schools, while noting Mr Johnson had defied calls to sack Mr Cummings.

The Financial Times runs a photo of Mr Cummings and notes he has the PM’s support, above its lead story focusing on the Treasury’s economic bail-out plan.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 25 May

And the Daily Star leads on controversy surrounding TV host Jeremy Kyle.