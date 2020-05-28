Some school pupils in Scotland could be attending class for just two days per week under plans being considered by education chiefs.

Classes in Glasgow could be split into two, with one group attending on Monday and Tuesday, with the second attending on Thursday and Friday.

As exclusively revealed by our sister title The National, the plans are currently being considered by education chiefs and would need to be approved by teaching unions before getting the go-ahead.

Schools will be cleaned on Wednesdays to try and prevent any spread of the coronavirus, and it is understood that teachers will also have Wednesdays to prepare lessons.

Pupils from the same family at primary school would be put into the same group so they can attend lessons on the same days.

Discussions are also underway between the council and child care bodies and charities to possibly provide some “very limited” childcare outside school settings on the days their children are not in school, The National found.

The proposals, which are among other models also being discussed, were outlined to parents’ representatives earlier this week by Glasgow City Council’s Director of Education Maureen McKenna.

She told the meeting that schools will start again, for pupils, as planned, on the 13 August, with an in-service day for teachers on 11 and 12.

“Classes will be split into two groups. The first group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday and the second group will attend on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday the school will be cleaned,” she said.

“Social distancing will be applied in the classroom such as desks being a certain distance apart.”

She added that on the days when children are not in school they will be expected to complete home learning tasks set by their teachers.

