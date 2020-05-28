THE SCOTTISH Government has been warned that its system to replace exams this year is “totally unacceptable” amid calls for it to be improved.

Public body regulator, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), warned it is “concerned” over the Scottish Qualification Authority’s (SQA) proposals in place of exams being sat – while others have argued that basing grades on coursework and earlier performance at schools could discriminate against some pupils.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie quizzed Education Secretary John Swinney about the concerns.

Mr Swinney said the SQA will “meet its public sector duty" under the laws.

He added: “The SQA has a legal duty to undertake the appropriate equalities impact assessment and that will be undertaken.

"To young people I would say that I acknowledge the uncertainty and the difficulty the current environment poses for them – it's not the circumstance of their making.

“What the SQA will make sure is the case if the quality of certification around the country meets the required standards that we would all expect so there is consistency across the country.”

But Mr Harvie said there are still unanswered questions over the fairness of the system.

He said: “The SQA has failed to provide any evidence that its replacement for this year’s exams will meet its legal obligations, and I’m disappointed that the Education Secretary was unable to reassure me.

“We are faced with a situation where pupils whose teachers believe they should pass will instead be failed by the SQA through no fault of their own, but rather because of the historic exam results of their school.

"This is totally unacceptable and requires an urgent change of direction from the Scottish Government.”