JACOB Rees-Mogg has evoked the spirit of Margaret Thatcher as he dismissed suggestions of a Brexit extension, telling MPs: "No, no, no."

The Commons Leader said the UK Government remained committed to the UK fully leaving the EU by the end of December, insisting such a move was in the best interests of everyone.

He then looked to former prime minister Baroness Thatcher's "no, no, no" speech, which was delivered in 1990 amid calls for greater central control in Europe.

Asked to confirm the Government's plan, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "Ensuring we leave the transition period successfully in full by the end of this year is one of the Government's and, even more importantly, the British people's highest priorities.

"An extension to the transition period would be neither in the UK's nor the European Union's interests.

"Both parties want and need to conclude a deal this year to complete the transition period.”

The Somerset MP argued an extension to the transition period would bind Britain into future EU legislation without it having any say in designing it but still having to foot the bill to payments to the EU budget.

"We must be able to design our rules, it's in our best interests, without the constraints of EU regulation," declared Mr Rees-Mogg.

He added: "To quote Margaret Thatcher: will we have an extension? No, no, no."