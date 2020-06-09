A new board with experts on poverty, equality, disability and homelessness is being set up to advise the Scottish Government on how to make Scotland fairer after the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell announced the creation of the social renewal advisory board, telling MSPs she will be chairing the group alongside Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

The group’s membership features representatives from equality and disabled people’s organisations, housing and homelessness bodies, town centre and regeneration groups, and anti-poverty campaigners.

Ms Campbell explained the board would offer advice about how the Government can use the “opportunity” presented by the coronavirus crisis for “long-term social renewal”.

She said: “The health, social and economic impacts of Covid-19 have not been experienced equally in Scotland. This pandemic has highlighted existing inequalities, some of which have persisted for decades, and in many cases has made them more pronounced.

“That is why independent advice from leading experts and people with lived experience will be so important as we face the challenge of our long-term social renewal over the coming months and years.”

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Campbell added: “What is clear is the palpable desire to continue working differently, to not accept the inevitability of poverty or inequality, but instead use this pivotal moment to do more than help the country recover, and to renew, reform and reimagine.”

Ms Somerville said: “While this pandemic has affected everyone it has not been felt equally across society.

“There are real opportunities for change as we move towards the phases of recovery and renewal.

“We must ensure our response builds on the progress made through actions such as the doubling of the Scottish welfare fund budget and creation of the £50 million wellbeing fund.

“While we are facing an extremely difficult period of recovery, particularly for the economy, we must focus on supporting people in the most effective way.

“We must continue to consider the impact our policies have on all protected characteristics including sex, race and disability. The advisory board will guide us and ensure our actions give people more control over their own lives.”