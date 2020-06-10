BARELY a fifth of care home staff have been tested for coronavirus since universal testing was announced by the Scottish Government three weeks ago.

The level was condemned as “well short” of what was promised.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced on May 18 that all 53,000 care home staff would be offered weekly tests to help cut infections among residents.

However the national policy has not been delivered in practice at a local level, with the 14 regional health boards involved moving at different speeds.

At First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said detailed data being published later would show 11,000 care home staff, around 21 per cent, had been tested so far.

She said 15,000 of Scotland's 35,000 care home residents had also been tested.

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw pressed her to put a firm deadline on routine testing for care home staff.

Ms Sturgeon said she would consider it, but did not commit to doing so.

Mr Carlaw said "ministers need to get a grip of the situation".

Ms Sturgeon pointed to a reduction in new cases and the number of care homes with an active case.

She said: "The actions that are being taken in care homes are having the effect that we want them to have."

After Mr Carlaw accused her of over-promising and under-delivering on testing, Ms Sturgeon accused him of party politicking.

If all care home staff were being tested each week, they would consume more than 7000 tests each day.

However the most tests conducted in Scotland since the policy was set - including tests for members of the public and other key workers - is 6,518.

Ms Freeman wrote last week to health board chief executives ordering them to up produce detailed plans for testing in their area, and warning she would publish their progress.

The First Minister also revealed that the Scottish contact tracing system, known as Test and Protect, had dealt with 681 positive cases, 481 of which had been completed involving 741 contacts of those infected.