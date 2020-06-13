GH Weir (Letters, June 12) needs to produce evidence if he wishes to lay the blame for Scotland's Covid-19 infections and death rates on Westminster. In particular, he needs to show how and when the Scottish Government was overruled on the issues of lockdown and quarantine.

In the first case, he would do well to review all of the press conferences held by the First Minister in the first half of March. If he does so, he will see repeated arguments from the Scottish Government and its advisors that lockdown was not necessary. As late as March 18, we were told very clearly that "we are definitely not at the stage of needing lockdown measures in Scotland". Not by Boris Johnson, not by Dominic Cummings, but by the Chief Medical Officer for Scotland under the admiring eye of Nicola Sturgeon.

In the case of quarantine, we need to see footage of the First Minister or the Health Secretary advocating such a move at any stage. Or perhaps correspondence to the Home Secretary or Health Secretary to show how much more prescient the Scottish Government was. In the absence of quarantine, it was all the time within the devolved public health powers of the Scottish Government to test international arrivals at Scotland's airports and advise them to go into quarantine if they tested positive. Or to set up a strict Scotland-only protocol for everyone entering the country by whatever means. These steps were not taken, and again, the people deciding not to do so were not bogeymen in London but the Scottish Government.

The buck stops in Edinburgh and no-one should forget it.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow G13.

GEORGE Dale (Letters, June 12) states that "Nicola Sturgeon's Government has been giving out coronavirus guidance in a very casual manner"; nothing could be further from the truth. At the very start of this crisis, Ms Sturgeon made it clear that she would address and treat the population as grown-ups who would behave responsibly, and the vast majority of people have repaid her trust. However, although there is reason to be optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is over, for now, it would be a fatal mistake to assume that our lives can quickly go back to normal; complacency could easily allow Covid to flourish again.

I strongly disagree with Michael Gallagher when he writes that "compelling vulnerable people to self-isolate for a further seven weeks is a truly appalling measure". My daughter is in the shielded group as she is undergoing chemotherapy, so I fully understand how very difficult and distressing it is for everyone in that group and for their families. But I am also extremely relieved that the First Minister is continuing to shield these very vulnerable people; to do otherwise could have truly appalling and unbearable consequences.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

THERE is much to admire about Nicola Sturgeon's energy with delivering her daily bulletins/updates to the nation, but I have to ask: is she starting to dither with less coherence in her message?

I have to confess to harbouring a vested interest in this matter, but I don't get the rationale about the dates we may be able to start self-catering vacations in Scotland. A July 11 start to holidaying in Scotland was originally pencilled in. It appears, in England, the earliest date is Saturday July 4, yet, in Scotland, it has now slipped to Wednesday July 15. Why a Wednesday when most rentals and breaks in Scotland run from Saturday to Saturday? Why not Saturday July 11? I understand our R rating is more positive now, and July is the peak of the Scottish holiday season. There would be great economic benefits in starting up on July 11and easing the huge difficulties facing our important tourism industry.

I do have a week booked in Argyllshire from Saturday July 11 so I hold my hands up about my self-interest. It would allow a family holiday with our six-month-old granddaughter, whom my wife and I along with other family members have never been able to cuddle and bond with due to our adherence to the spirit of lockdown. I could understand and accept if the date is July 18 for good reason, but a midweek date is illogical and not an example of a joined up plan.

What are the reasons for the change or was the script just a trifle muddled? Can someone please explain?

Keith Smith, Edinburgh EH16.

IN 2018, Scottish residents spent some 44 million nights overseas while overseas visitors spent some 3.5 million nights in Scotland (Office for National Statistics).

If quarantine restrictions continue for the foreseeable future, thus preventing virtually all international travel in and out of Scotland, and everyone in Scotland still spends the same number of nights away from home, our tourist industry is going to have to gear up to cope with the incredible demand for the equivalent of an extra 41.5 million nights per year (pro rata from the date of lifting accommodation lockdown until the end of the year).

Perhaps our accommodation providers should stop moaning and start rolling up their sleeves to prepare for when and where the action really starts.

Quite apart from providing a massive boost to the economy throughout the Scottish tourist areas, there is also the warm feeling that those airlines which so recklessly and illegally brought thousands of cases of Covid-19 into the UK with such tragic and disastrous consequences, are going to continue to suffer their self-inflicted bloody noses for some considerable time to come.

Quarantine Rules OK.

Andrew S Noble, Dunoon.

MERELY requesting people to wear masks while shopping is not enough. Given the choice, most people will opt for the more comfortable option and refrain from covering their faces.

I wear a mask while shopping out of consideration to the shop staff who, after all, are turning out to work during a global pandemic in order to allow the public to access essential supplies. The very least customers can do is cover their faces for the short time they are in the shop.

It is Nicola Sturgeon's moral duty to make this compulsory by law.

Susan McKenzie, Fort William.

