Jackson Carlaw has hit out at the Scottish Government over plans to reopen schools - adding that the SNP need to deliver solutions to get children back to school.

The Scottish Conservative leader wrote on social media: "There’s no ambition from the Scottish Gov to get schools open in August.

"We’ve called on the SNP to consider using public and private facilities to boost capacity, getting more kids back to school. We require imaginative thinking to deliver solutions and get kids back to school."

Across England, schools have been open for certain year groups since June 1, however, an exact date has not yet been announced for the reopening of schools in Scotland.

Schools in Scotland are expected to open using a ‘blended model’ when they do reopen which would involve part-time study in school combined with some learning at home.

Addressing MSPs at the daily briefing this week the First Minister said: "From August 11 our aim will be to return to normal schooling as quickly as we possibly can, recognising of course, that we must build the confidence of parents, young people and teachers that schools are safe.

"While we have a duty to be open with parents, none of us have a crystal ball and the path this pandemic will take in the months ahead remains uncertain, but it’s absolutely not the case that we are planning for blended learning to last a year or anything like it."

She added: "We do not want blended learning to last a single moment longer than is absolutely necessary so we will be working with councils to return schools to normal as quickly as we can. We want young people to be back to having face-to-face teaching for 100 per cent of the school week as soon as it is feasible."