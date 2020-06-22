Hundreds of Scots braved a chilly morning to be some of the first to enter furniture superstore Ikea since it closed three months ago.

The Swedish homeware store opened its doors for the first time since lockdown began in March, after being forced to shut due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

They announced last week plans to reopen their stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as their collection point in Aberdeen, on Monday, June 22.

And the country's two main stores in Straiton and Braehead saw hundreds of keen furniture shoppers from as early as 6.30am - almost four hours before the shops opened.

Pic: SWNS

In Edinburgh, around 300 people were seen queuing, with the store having the capacity for 450 people to stay in line with coronavirus guidelines.

Metal barriers and yellow dots showed people where to queue while maintaining social distancing, and some shoppers wore face masks in preparation for browsing.

Stewards in high-vis yellow jackets were on hand to make sure people obeyed the rules.

Stricter safety measures are in place indoors, ranging from one-way systems to 'social distance wardens' throughout the stores.

Pic: SWNS

Peter Jelkeby, UK&IE Country CEO and CSO, said: “As we look to warmly welcome customers and co-workers back into our stores in Scotland, their health and safety remain our top priority, and that’s why we’ve put in place extensive measures to ensure their safety and comfort.

"This range of comprehensive measures has been implemented in accordance with government guidelines, as well as building on learnings from other IKEA countries that have reopened ahead of us.

“While the experience might be a little different to before – it’s the same IKEA, with the vision to “create a better everyday life for the many people”, and the ambition to inspire people through our brilliant affordable range and home furnishing advice.

“Throughout lockdown, we’ve had the unique privilege of being a part of people’s everyday lives at home, and we’re committed to continuing doing whatever we can to support our customers and co-workers on this next part of the journey we take together.