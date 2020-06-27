The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the entire country with heavy rain expected throughout Scotland.
The warning, which also includes parts of the Midlands and Northern England, states that heavy showers and rain may lead to flooding in parts of the country.
Flash flooding may be seen across many areas of the country with heavy showers and prolonged rain bringing 10-20 mm per hour for some parts of the country during Saturday, with 30-40 mm expected in some parts in just a few hours.
Bus and train services may be affected, with longer journey times possibles due to flooding. Drivers have been urged to take caution on the roads with spray and flooding on roads potentially adding to journey times.
The yellow Met Office rain warning is in place until 10pm tonight with other warnings issued for much of the west coast on Sunday.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has also issued a number of flood warnings with the heavy rain which potentially posing a risk to homes and businesses.
SEPA has issued a flood alert for the following areas
- Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City
- Argyll and Bute
- Ayrshire and Arran
- Caithness and Sutherland
- Central
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Dundee and Angus
- Easter Ross and Great Glen
- Edinburgh and Lothians
- Fife
- Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside
- Orkney
- Scottish Borders
- Shetland
- Skye and Lochaber
- Tayside
- West Central Scotland
- Wester Ross
- Western Isles
The Environment Agency, SEPA and local authorities share responsibility for providing advice and information to the public during flood emergencies and can be contacted 24 hours a day via a dedicated Floodline number.
Floodline (England, Scotland and Wales): 0345 988 1188
