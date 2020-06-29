THESE are Scotland’s six most wanted fugitives.

Described by Police Scotland detectives as “unfinished business”, these men have evaded capture for years – and remain on the run.

From two men wanted in connection with murder to a convicted rapist, Scotland’s police force say they remain “committed” to tracing the individuals and bringing them to justice.

The Police Scotland website reads: “We are committed to tracing the individuals whose details are contained on this page.

“Police Scotland’s International Assistance Unit works closely with various partners within law enforcement, both in the UK and worldwide, to arrest fugitives from justice.

“Fugitives are unfinished business for all police officers.

“Hard work and great efforts have been put into investigating these crimes, it is frustrating for the victims, their families and investigating officers when individuals evade capture and avoid facing justice.

“Police Scotland will continue to make every effort to ensure that they are caught and will face the charges against them in court. Warrants will remain valid until arrests are made.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Here are Scotland’s six most wanted men:

Derek Ferguson

Derek Ferguson is sought in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron who was shot on June 28, 2007 at the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs near Glasgow.

Derek Ferguson

Description:

Suspect name: Derek McCraw Ferguson

Age range: 45 - 50

Height: 158cm (approx 5' 2")

Build: stocky

Hair: short balding brown/grey hair/ shaved

Derek Ferguson

Additional information:

He has green/blue eyes.

Occasionally has a beard.

Uses a fake Irish accent.

Top of Left Ear Missing.

Tattoo Left arm Heart Design.

Tattoo Left arm Arrow.

Tattoo Left arm Dagger.

Scar Left Knee.

Derek Ferguson

Where could he be?

Police Scotland believe he could be in Spain, Netherlands or Ireland.

Israr Ali

Israr Ali is being sought in relation to the murder of Waqar Shah, who was killed within his flat on Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, Glasgow on April 1, 2010.

Israr Ali

Description:

Suspect name: Israr Ali

Age range: 40 - 45

Height: 183cm (approx 6' 00")

Build: stocky

Hair colour: Black/receding

Additional information: Ali was born in Pakistan born in 1974.

He uses many aliases these include Israr Ali, Aslam Ali, Mohd Ali, Zalfkar Ali, Fased Ali, Chaudhery Israr, Mohammad Israr, Israr Mageed, Israr Aslam and M. Ahmed.

Where could he be?

Police Scotland believe he could be in France or Pakistan.

Rezgar Zengana

Rezgar Zengana was convicted of raping a 25-year-old female.

He posed as a private hire taxi driver and collected his victim and drove her to an unknown private dwelling where he raped her.

Zengana was convicted of rape at the High Court in Glasgow on June 6, 2008.

He failed to appear for sentencing on July 4, 2008 and remains at large.

Rezgar Zengana

Description:

Suspect name: Rezgar Zengana

Age range: 30 - 35

Height: 183cm (approx 6' 00")

Build: slim

Hair colour: Black

Additional information: Zengana is of Middle Eastern appearance. He was born in Iraq in 1983.

He has brown eyes, uses various aliases including Abdul Qadar, Rusheer Ahmed, Syed Waq and Ali Kermin.

Rezgar Zengana

Where could he be?

Police Scotland believe he could be in Turkey or the Netherlands.

Jonathan Kelly

Jonathan Kelly was released from prison on license in August 2014.

Since that time he has failed to comply with his license conditions on numerous occasions leading to his license being revoked on September 9, 2014.

Kelly is aware that he faces a further ten years in prison and is actively avoiding police.

Independent crime-fighting Charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £5000 for information leading to the location and arrest of fugitive Johnathan Kelly.

Jonathan Kelly

Description:

Name: Jonathan Kelly

Age Range: 30 - 35

Height: 175 cm (approx 5' 09")

Build: Average

Hair Colour: Brown

Hair Length: Short

Additional Information: Kelly was born in Glasgow in 1980.

He has several scars including a large scar on both cheeks, a scar on his right-hand knuckle and a large scar on his right arm. He occasionally has a beard.

Where could he be?

He is presently unlawfully at large and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Mark Francis Quinn

Mark Quinn is wanted by Police Scotland on suspicion of supplying amphetamine.

Between August 2013 and April 2014, Quinn was allegedly involved in an organised crime group concerned in the production, transportation and distribution of amphetamine with a street value of over £11m.

Mark Quinn

Description:

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, large build and has short brown hair.

Martin Banis

Martin Banis was originally wanted on a European Arrest Warrant issued by Latvia in relation to 18 charges of fraud, for which he has been convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment.

He has thereafter failed to appear at his next court hearing and is currently sought in relation to this and the European Arrest Warrant.

Martin Banis

Description:

Suspect name: Martin Banis

Age range: 35 - 45

Height: 180cm (approx 5' 11")

Eyes: Blue

Hair: short brown

Additional information: Banis was born in Riga, Latvia in 1975.

He has previously resided in the Stirling area.

Can you help?





Police Scotland is appealing to the public for any information they have which could help trace any of the above men.

If you have seen him or know someone who may have information of their whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, if you wish to pass information anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.