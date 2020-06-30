A man has been arrested after armed police descended on Cathcart train station.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of a man in possession of a gun. 

Pictures shared on social media showed a significant police presence at the railway station. 

Officers have now confirmed a man was arrested in connection with the callout. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.20pm on Monday, 29 June 2020, police were called following a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Delvin Road, Glasgow. Officers attended and there was no trace of the individual.

Further enquiries were carried out at an address on Kirkwell Road in Glasgow and a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection. Two firearms were recovered from the property."