A man has been arrested after armed police descended on Cathcart train station.
Officers were called to the scene following reports of a man in possession of a gun.
Pictures shared on social media showed a significant police presence at the railway station.
Armed police quickly on the scene at Cathcart train station tonight. pic.twitter.com/oxIBavQI5Q— Brian Scott (@BrianScott1980) June 29, 2020
Officers have now confirmed a man was arrested in connection with the callout.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.20pm on Monday, 29 June 2020, police were called following a report of a man in possession of a firearm on Delvin Road, Glasgow. Officers attended and there was no trace of the individual.
Further enquiries were carried out at an address on Kirkwell Road in Glasgow and a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection. Two firearms were recovered from the property."
