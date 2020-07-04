There have been no Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, with Scotland confirming 11 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 0 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive.

A total of 275,751 people in Scotland have been tested for Covid with 18,287 positive cases. 

429 were in hospital last night: 5 of whom were in intensive care; plus 14 more people in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

2,488 have died in Scotland so far since the pandemic reached the UK. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Another day yesterday with no confirmed positive COVID deaths registered in Scotland (and on a weekday too, so without the caveat of lower weekend registrations that applies to Sun/Mon figures). Let’s keep at it, to sustain progress. Time to take extra care, not drop our guard."

On 3 July there were 4,086 tests carried out by NHS Scotland in hospitals, care homes or the community, making a total of 287,598 COVID-19 tests through NHS labs to date.

On 3 July there were 129 (12%) adult care homes with a current case of suspected COVID-19.