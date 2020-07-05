London's Soho was overflowing with crowds of drinkers on Saturday evening as pubs in England reopened for the first time.

Crowded scenes in one of the city's largest party districts have sparked mass concern over social distancing rules, with pictures showing people bunched together into the early hours of Sunday.

Users on social media have expressed their concern over the antics, which have been described as 'embarrassing' and 'dangerous'.

Drinkers in Soho, London, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased across England. PA/Victoria Jones

The chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, reacted to images shared this morning, and said drunk people are unable to properly socially distance.

He said it was “crystal clear” revellers would not adhere to England's one metre plus rule.

Professor Chris Whitty said the pandemic “is a long way from gone” and urged the public to follow social-distancing rules as pubs and restaurants reopened down south.

Mr Apter, who was on shift in Southampton where he dealt with “naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks”, said: “What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance.

Rubbish in Soho, London. PA

“It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope. I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted.”

A major easing of lockdown measures in England saw pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas opening their doors again under modified social distancing regulations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Government experts urged people to stick to the rules to avoid creating a second wave of coronavirus.

Late-night drinkers in Soho continue into the early hours. PA

Speaking on Friday, Prof Whitty said: “None of us believe, and I’m sure nobody watching this believes, this is a risk-free next step. It is absolutely not, that is why we have to be really serious about it.

“There’s no doubt these are environments whose principal job it is to bring people together, that’s a great thing to do socially but it’s also a great thing from the virus’s point of view.

“Therefore, we do have to have a really clear and really disciplined approach to try and maintain social distancing whilst also enjoying pubs.”